Dubai travel: DXB limits inbound flights for 48 hours due to ongoing disruption

Dubai Airports on Friday extended the temporary limiting of inbound flights to Dubai International (DXB) airport due to operational challenges in the aftermath of torrential rains this week.
However, departures will continue to operate as scheduled.
“Dubai Airports is endeavouring to do its best to support passengers at Dubai International impacted by travel delays due to the recent unprecedented weather conditions the UAE experienced.
"However, due to the ongoing disruption, and to assist the effectiveness of recovery, DXB is temporarily limiting the number of inbound flights from 12 pm on April 19 for 48 hours. Departures will continue to operate,” said the statement on Friday afternoon.
Around 1,244 flights were cancelled in the first two days after the torrential rains. Many inbound flights have been cancelled due to operational challenges are the airport.
Earlier, Emirates also suspended check-in for all customers in its network travelling with onward connections through Dubai until 2359hrs [GMT] on April 19 to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at its Dubai hub.
Passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights, it said.
Passengers with cancelled bookings will receive a full credit voucher for the amount paid
Passengers must go to the airport only if they have a confirmed reservation
