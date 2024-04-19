UAE: Indian Embassy urges Dubai-bound travellers to reschedule non-essential trips

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM

Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, has issued an advisory for passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport, which temporarily limited the number of inbound flights till 4 am on Friday.

“Due to disruption caused by unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE earlier this week, Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights,” the advisory issued by the embassy said.

More than 1,240 flights had been cancelled, and 41 were diverted at Dubai airport until Thursday morning because of runway flooding following Tuesday’s incessant rains. Emirates has also decided to suspend check-in for all customers across its network travelling with onward connections through Dubai, until 11:59 pm on Friday.

“Customers with connections in Dubai will only be accepted at their point of origin if their flight departs after 23:59 GMT, 19 April,” Emirates said on its website.

“Passengers already in Dubai and in transit will be accepted on their flights. Customers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check in and travel as usual. Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight status here,” the airline noted.

The Indian Embassy highlighted that while the UAE authorities are working round the clock to ensure the normalisation of operations, the situation is “unprecedented”.

“The airport authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the airport only after final confirmation from the respective airlines regarding the departure date and time of the respective flights.”

Urging Indian passengers to reschedule non-essential travel, the embassy noted: “Inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise.”

To assist Indian nationals at the Dubai airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalised emergency helpline numbers, which have been functional since Wednesday. The 24x7 helpline numbers are: +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676, and +971585754213.