Dubai flights: Emirates suspends check-in for passengers with stopovers in the city

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai also assured the public that all efforts are being taken to ensure that affected Filipinos are provided assistance
Emirates has suspended check-ins for all its customers travelling with onward connections through Dubai until 2359hrs (GMT) on April 19. This is to support operations recovery from the recent bad weather at our Dubai hub, it said in a statement.
Passengers already in Dubai and in transit will continue to be processed for their flights.
Customers travelling to Dubai as their final destination may check-in and travel as usual. Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on http://emirates.com.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Impacted customers should contact their booking agent or Emirates Office for rebooking options, the airlines said.
ALSO READ
The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai also assured the public that all efforts are being taken to ensure that affected Filipinos are provided assistance
The airline advised passengers to check their flight status on its website and check-in online before leaving for the airport
With major roads impassable due to floods, supply chains in some communities have taken a hit
The problem extends beyond the water shortage, electricity has also been cut off – so building lifts are no longer functioning
The safety of passengers, restoring operations to normal, and mitigating the effects of the crisis on travellers at the airport, have been their priorities
Leaders have emphasised that the safety of the people is their top priority.
In 10 years, the sector with 928,000 positions is projected to employ one in 9 residents
With hundreds of vehicles abandoned on the road and motorists assessing their cars, fear mounts of further damage