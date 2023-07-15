Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns of delay on key road

There will be light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday alerted drivers to expected traffic delays on a key road in the emirate starting from Saturday until Monday morning.
Expect a delay on Alexandria Street roundabout with Al Rasheed Road from Saturday until 6am on Monday, July 17, the authority said in an advisory.
