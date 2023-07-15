Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns of delay on key road

Drivers are advised to depart early and follow directional signs

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 5:03 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday alerted drivers to expected traffic delays on a key road in the emirate starting from Saturday until Monday morning.

Expect a delay on Alexandria Street roundabout with Al Rasheed Road from Saturday until 6am on Monday, July 17, the authority said in an advisory.

