Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns of delay on key road

Drivers are advised to depart early and follow directional signs

Photo used for illustrative purposes only.
Photo used for illustrative purposes only.

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 5:03 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday alerted drivers to expected traffic delays on a key road in the emirate starting from Saturday until Monday morning.

Expect a delay on Alexandria Street roundabout with Al Rasheed Road from Saturday until 6am on Monday, July 17, the authority said in an advisory.

