New bridges, better connectivity: Dubai RTA opens completed project

Final phase of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project inaugurated, commuters rejoice as traffic eases

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 6:11 PM

The Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project, spanning along Ras Al Khor Road, from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, has now been completed and the road is fully operational, easing traffic for commuters.

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) project underwent its second and final phase of work, encompassing a span of 8km and entailing the construction of four bridges, stretching 2km in total.

The project is part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to improve Dubai’s infrastructure and keep pace with the emirate’s sustainable expansion and was carried out in two phases.

Final phase

This phase included enhancing the capacity of the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road by constructing a two-lane bridge stretching 988 metres with a free left turn for traffic incoming from Nadd Al Hamar Road in the direction of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

It also included the construction of another 115-metre-long two-lane bridge to serve the traffic incoming from Nadd Al Hamar Road to Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of Dubai-Al Ain Road along with 368 metres two lane underpass providing a right-turn for traffic inbound from Ras Al Khor Road heading to Nadd Al Hamar. Additionally, the existing junction was improved, and the existing turns were widened.

Earlier phase

The first phase involved widening Ras Al Khor Road from three to four lanes in each direction and constructing a two-lane service road on both sides. The aim was to increase traffic safety and flow while eliminating the existing overlapping traffic spots. It boosted the road’s capacity to 10,000 vehicles per hour and cut the travel time from 20 minutes to about 7 minutes.

ALSO READ:

The initial phase’s work included the construction of two main bridges. The first is a 740 metre three-lane bridge that serves the traffic incoming from Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Khail Road heading eastward to Dubai Creek Harbour with an inward capacity of about 7,500 vehicles per hour. The second is a two-lane bridge with slopes reaching 990 metres and a capacity of about 3,100 vehicles per hour to serve the traffic coming from Dubai Creek Harbour heading to Ras Al Khor – Hatta Road. Works also entailed the construction of a new 5-km road of four lanes in each direction as well as entry and exit points to serve the newly developed areas and streamline the traffic flow from the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Road and Ras Al Khor Road.

The Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Corridor Improvement Project is one of the mega projects undertaken by RTA. The Lagoons, Dubai Creek, Meydan Horizon, Ras Al Khor, Al Wasl, and Nadd Al Hamar Complex are among the key developments inhabited by 650,000 residents served by this project.