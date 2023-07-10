Dubai: Residents applaud emirate's plans to expand public car charging stations by 170%

Currently, there are 370 stations, and this number is projected to reach 1,000 by 2025

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 5:46 PM

Residents of Dubai are applauding government's decision to substantially enhance the public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the emirate. The authorities have set a target of increasing the number of charging stations by 170 per cent in the coming years.

This move has been met with widespread approval from residents, as it aligns Dubai's commitment to providing a compelling eco-friendly dimension to its world-leading driving experience. By expanding the electric vehicle (EV) charging network through this ambitious plan, Dubai aims to attract a larger customer base and further establish itself as a global leader in promoting eco-friendly transportation.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Canadian expat Mays Alalem said: "We bought an electric vehicle four years ago; initially, we were quite hesitant because of all the issues related to charging the vehicle. In retrospect, that's the best investment we've ever made. It saves us so much money, unlike our second car.

"The UAE has always promoted electric vehicles, so the parking and charging stations at the malls were free. Now, even when we have to pay for charging, it costs us less than a dirham or a maximum of Dh2 to charge our car. It's really convenient.

Mays Alalem

"We drove our Tesla all across the UAE (Ras al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi) and we never had an issue finding a charging station. However, with the popularity of EVs in the country, the challenge is to find a free charging station, especially at Dubai Mall. But other than that, it has not been a problem. At home, the car charges overnight, and we use it throughout the day," added the Springs resident.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), which is steering the emirate's clean energy transition, aims to grow the city's network of public charging stations by 170 per cent in less than three years.

By 2025, the number of EV green stations in Dubai is set to increase significantly. Currently, there are 370 stations with over 680 charging points, and this number is projected to reach 1,000.

Dr Khaled Mahmoud Abdelhamid Aboeldahab

Dr Khaled Mahmoud Abdelhamid Aboeldahab, CEO, Burjeel Darak for LTC and Rehab, said: "The rise in the number of charging stations is a positive development, especially considering the previous challenges we faced in finding a charging point. Introducing more fast charging stations to save time and make electric vehicle (EV) usage more convenient is crucial. As someone who regularly commutes for over an hour to and from my workplace, the switch to an EV has allowed me to save approximately Dhs 3,000 per month. Initially, I encountered difficulties locating a charging station, but I was fortunate to get one installed at Burjeel Medical City. I have also set up a charging station at my home, further enhancing the ease and accessibility of charging my EV."

But some residents like Siddhartha Sativada, who has been driving a rented electric vehicle for the past ten months, are still in two minds before making the switch.

He explained, "It is a very good move, and it's the need of the hour. It will help in the transition of ICE cars to electric vehicles. Chargers should be available more in residential communities, especially in apartment complexes. While public charging stations are quite few, EVs are still quite expensive here, and the depreciation of these cars is completely unknown at this time.

"So, as per my calculation, while I don't pay for petrol daily but as these cars are more expensive, I pay as much by owning or leasing the car. But hopefully, the availability of charging stations will increase the market scale and make these aspects better known. Only then will I be convinced to buy an electric vehicle," he added.

Support for the initiative

Meanwhile, Electric Vehicle (EV) charger distributors and system integrators in the UAE are pioneering end-to-end electric charging deployment efforts to support the nation's vision in achieving net zero emissions by 2050, enhancing the shift towards electric mobility and serving the rapid local demand for EV infrastructure.

"The UAE is paving the way for Electric Mobility with its ambitious vision, and we are excited to be a part of its journey while contributing to its sustainability goals. We have witnessed rapid growth over the past five years and expect it to continue as the EV market matures. The UAE already has a network of charging stations, and with favourable policies and strategic initiatives continually being implemented by the government, we aim to support the nation to become a positive testament for the global energy transition," said Arthi Srinivasan, Director of EV Charging Solutions at Powertech Mobility.

