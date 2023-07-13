UAE summer: How to protect your car tyres as temperature crosses 49°C

Motorists must ensure that their vehicles are well-maintained and their tyres are in good shape before hitting the road

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

It's that time of the year when motorists must exercise extra caution regarding their vehicle tyres as scorching temperatures reach as high as 40°C. Heat increases the risk of tyre bursts, which have been identified as one of the leading causes of road accidents.

Tyres come in direct contact with the scalding surface, so motorists must ensure that their vehicles are well-maintained and their tyres are in good shape before hitting the road. Here is a checklist from RoadSafety UAE:

Follow the recommendation by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to replace tyres no later than five years, or earlier if the remaining tread depth is below 1.6mm at any part of the tyre tread band.

Tyres must also be replaced if there are other signs of wear or damage, including cracks or cuts in the sidewall or when parts of the tread band are damaged.

Inflate tyres with nitrogen instead of air can help maintain pressure stability for longer period. Nitrogen is less prone to pressure fluctuations due to temperature changes, resulting in more consistent tyre pressure and improved handling.

Use only reputable branded and certified tyres.

Use the correct tyre type and dimension for your vehicle. Refer to the vehicle owner's manual or ask for expert advice if not sure.

Check the tyre pressures at least once a month. The recommended pressure can be round in the vehicle owner's manual or the sticker attached to driver's door frame or fuel cover.

Avoid driving at lower tyre pressure than those recommended by the vehicle manufacturer

Respect the load and speed capabilities of the tyres fitted to the vehicle by not exceeding them.

Avoid driving over or near hazardous objects that could damage the tyres and make them unsafe or unfit for service, for example, rocks, glass, potholes, kerbs etc.

Check the age of the spare tyre, condition and air pressure to avoid having a spare tyre unfit for use when needed.

