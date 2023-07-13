UAE summer: How to protect your car tyres as temperature crosses 49°C

Owners given one month to renew registration for licences that expired on or before January 1, 2019
It's that time of the year when motorists must exercise extra caution regarding their vehicle tyres as scorching temperatures reach as high as 40°C. Heat increases the risk of tyre bursts, which have been identified as one of the leading causes of road accidents.
Tyres come in direct contact with the scalding surface, so motorists must ensure that their vehicles are well-maintained and their tyres are in good shape before hitting the road. Here is a checklist from RoadSafety UAE:
ALSO READ:
Owners given one month to renew registration for licences that expired on or before January 1, 2019
During PM Modi's upcoming visit, the two leaders will explore avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations between their countries
The new bottle return scheme is under the umbrella of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi's Mission to Zero public outreach campaign
The resolution condemns any acts that promote discrimination, hatred and violence, in any form it may come, be it visual, written, spoken or via digital platforms
The athlete won a silver medal as he set his career's best record, surpassing some of the world's best runners
He was coincidently passing by the area when the blaze erupted in two cars, a tent, and an annexe of the house
Those who buy raffle tickets this month get a chance to win the grand prize of Dh15 million
The announcement was made by the Federal Authority of Human Resources