UAE: Temperatures cross 50ºC for first time this summer

Residents have been advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours and avoid direct sun exposure

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 12:59 PM

Temperatures crossed the 50ºC mark for the first this summer in the UAE, on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The highest recorded temperature across the country was 50.1°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.30pm in Abu Dhabi.

Recently, temperatures have been on the rise with partly cloudy weather and moderate winds blowing, as declared by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.

Temperatures are set to reach 46°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai for today. The emirates will see lows of 34°C and 35°C respectively.

Residents have been advised by doctors to stay indoors during peak heat hours and to avoid direct sun exposure. Staying hydrated is the key to preventing loss of electrolytes.

Additionally, they should try avoiding activities under direct sunlight, and can protect themselves by wearing sunscreen and sunglasses. Wearing loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing is best to feel light during the current climate.

UAE's 'Midday Break' initiative has been in effect since June 15, which bans work in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm. It has been implemented by The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for the 19th year in a row.

Non-compliant employers will be fined Dh5,000 for each worker. The maximum fine amount is Dh50,000 when multiple workers are made to work during the banned hours.

