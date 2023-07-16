UAE: Temperatures cross 50ºC for first time this summer

Swaleh Balala's clothing brand in Dubai offers 5% of its proceedings to The Mara Elephant Project
Temperatures crossed the 50ºC mark for the first this summer in the UAE, on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The highest recorded temperature across the country was 50.1°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.30pm in Abu Dhabi.
Recently, temperatures have been on the rise with partly cloudy weather and moderate winds blowing, as declared by the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.
Temperatures are set to reach 46°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai for today. The emirates will see lows of 34°C and 35°C respectively.
Residents have been advised by doctors to stay indoors during peak heat hours and to avoid direct sun exposure. Staying hydrated is the key to preventing loss of electrolytes.
Additionally, they should try avoiding activities under direct sunlight, and can protect themselves by wearing sunscreen and sunglasses. Wearing loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing is best to feel light during the current climate.
UAE's 'Midday Break' initiative has been in effect since June 15, which bans work in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm. It has been implemented by The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for the 19th year in a row.
Non-compliant employers will be fined Dh5,000 for each worker. The maximum fine amount is Dh50,000 when multiple workers are made to work during the banned hours.
ALSO READ:
Swaleh Balala's clothing brand in Dubai offers 5% of its proceedings to The Mara Elephant Project
The Ministry of Interior shares the steps to file criminal reports using its app
Dressed in a beautiful, embroidered gown, Sheikha Mahra looks absolutely stunning with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum
The authority urged motorists to take caution
The authority says consumers can use its smart initiatives and services to increase water consumption efficiency and limit waste
The developer did not reveal the name, specific height but had earlier told Khaleej Times that it will be constructed at a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road
Motorists may also encounter some disruption at a roundabout on a key road during the same period
Earlier, Narendra Modi had announced that both countries will start trade settlement in local currencies