UAE temperature crosses 49°C: Is this the hottest day so far this summer?

Major brands in Dubai offers VAT-free shopping in addition to the promotions running as part of the DSS
Walking under the sun at noon is no longer a convenient option these days — even if your stop is just a few blocks away — with the summer heat hitting the highs of 40 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, UAE temperatures neared the 50-degree mark.
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Saturday recorded 49.3 degrees Celsius at 3.15pm in the Hamim area of Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi. It was the highest temperature recorded in the country so far this year.
A sweltering 49.2 degrees Celsius was also recorded at Mezaira, also in Abu Dhabi, at 4pm, according to the NCM's readings. In Dubai, the hottest temperature on the same day was 47.6 degrees Celsius at Margham.
While 49.3 degrees Celsius is indeed hot — this wasn't the highest ever recorded during the summer season in the country. Sometime in 2021, temperatures crossed 51 degrees Celsius twice in three days.
Experts have earlier said summers could get even hotter over the next years as the earth hit its highest recorded global average temperature on July 3.
“In the UAE, the average temperature is forecasted to increase by 2.21C to 2.38C by 2050 and by 3.64 to 3.91C by 2100," according to Dr Sreejith Balasubramanian, associate professor, Middlesex University Dubai. He was citing data from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.
This increase, however, is not totally unexpected, given that the 10 warmest years on record have all fallen within the period post-2010. “The UAE has also witnessed a sharper increase in temperature since 1990 with more intensity in warming during the summer months," he told Khaleej Times in a recent report.
ALSO READ:
Major brands in Dubai offers VAT-free shopping in addition to the promotions running as part of the DSS
The average maximum response time to incidents during this period was approximately 10 minutes
He has been watching the Big Ticket draw right at the Abu Dhabi airport for the past three months
Narrating her story, Kyra said that she observed that not many girls around her shared the same passion, which is when she decided to try and spread the love
It will provide students with an opportunity to realise their potential as young entrepreneurs
Another Emirati student won first place in the new category for People of Determination
Co Chocolat, owned by FIlipina sisters Iman and Luchie Suguitan, has a physical store inside Candylicious at Dubai Mall
Expected Hijri holiday may lead to price surge in specific sectors