Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns motorists to expect delays on these roads

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The Roads and Transport Authority on Friday warned drivers of delays on two roads in Dubai.
According to official tweets, delays are expected to persist between 4pm to 10pm on Friday.
"A delay is expected on Qarn Al Sabkha Rd. (the entrances of Bluewaters Island) and on King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. near to Jumeirah Beach Residence on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 October 2021 between 4 PM and 10 PM," the tweet reads.
"We advise drivers to be careful and use alternative roads: Sheikh Zayed Rd., Al Marsa St, First Al Khail St. and Hessa St."
>> Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic jams around the site
>> Dubai Police showcase advanced bodycam, smart stations at GITEX
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE12 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago