Dubai traffic alert: RTA warns motorists to expect delays on these roads

The Roads and Transport Authority on Friday warned drivers of delays on two roads in Dubai.

According to official tweets, delays are expected to persist between 4pm to 10pm on Friday.

"A delay is expected on Qarn Al Sabkha Rd. (the entrances of Bluewaters Island) and on King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. near to Jumeirah Beach Residence on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 October 2021 between 4 PM and 10 PM," the tweet reads.

"We advise drivers to be careful and use alternative roads: Sheikh Zayed Rd., Al Marsa St, First Al Khail St. and Hessa St."

