Dubai Police showcase advanced bodycam, smart stations at GITEX
Other technology exhibited include a smart lost and found system,sailing safety service
On the fourth day of the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week, the Dubai Police showcased an advanced thin body camera that can be worn by officers to fulfil their duties and ensure effective security and transmit live footage to the operation room.
Lost and Found System
In their stand at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Dubai Police also showcased their newly developed lost and found system. The smart system links government, semi-government and private entities to a unified platform that facilitates the process of reporting and enquiring about lost and found items.
Sail Safely
Dubai Police also showcased the ‘Sail Safely’ smart service which tracks cruises; warns users about any potential delays during; identifies hazards; sends distress requests directly to the Dubai Police; facilitates rapid emergency response; determines the location of those in distress as well as the type and degree of distress severity. Available on Dubai Police smart app, Sail Safely also provides users with free and easy access to interactive marine maps, and allows them to determine the type of emergency: drowning, collision, shortage of fuel, or boat malfunction.
SPS
Visitors of Dubai Police's stand at GITEX 2021 can also learn the Dubai Police Smart Police Stations (SPS) which operate 24 hours, seven days a week and offer 27 vital security services, including reporting crimes, traffic incidents and community services. They also provide 33 fully automated community-based sub-services ranging from obtaining a good-conduct certificate to requesting support for victims.
Taking into account the cosmopolitan nature of the emirate of Dubai, the SPS offer services in seven different languages namely: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.
Phishing
On the fourth day of GITEX Technology Week 2021, Dubai Police also delivered a lecture on phishing and cyber fraud to raise awareness of these crimes and educate the public on protecting sensitive information and personal details.
-
Education
Gitex 2021: EdTech companies need to push the...
The technology only addresses administrative challenges for teachers, ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust at times READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Up to 1 month in jail, Dh100,000 fine for...
The same penalty applies to those who "seduce another to commit an... READ MORE
-
Technology
Dubai: New AI system to detect violations, issue...
The technology was unveiled at Gitex 2021 READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai Ruler shares hope for a...
They met at the UAE pavilion at the mega fair READ MORE
-
News
Two-year-old Indian expat wins $1 million Dubai...
Two others to drive away with luxury motorbike READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 35,406 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: New tool to boost Covid safety at Expo 2020...
Model will predict impact on healthcare sector, generate real-time... READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end