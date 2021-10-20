Dubai Police showcase advanced bodycam, smart stations at GITEX

Other technology exhibited include a smart lost and found system,sailing safety service

On the fourth day of the 41st edition of GITEX Technology Week, the Dubai Police showcased an advanced thin body camera that can be worn by officers to fulfil their duties and ensure effective security and transmit live footage to the operation room.

Lost and Found System

In their stand at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Dubai Police also showcased their newly developed lost and found system. The smart system links government, semi-government and private entities to a unified platform that facilitates the process of reporting and enquiring about lost and found items.

Sail Safely

Dubai Police also showcased the ‘Sail Safely’ smart service which tracks cruises; warns users about any potential delays during; identifies hazards; sends distress requests directly to the Dubai Police; facilitates rapid emergency response; determines the location of those in distress as well as the type and degree of distress severity. Available on Dubai Police smart app, Sail Safely also provides users with free and easy access to interactive marine maps, and allows them to determine the type of emergency: drowning, collision, shortage of fuel, or boat malfunction.

SPS

Visitors of Dubai Police's stand at GITEX 2021 can also learn the Dubai Police Smart Police Stations (SPS) which operate 24 hours, seven days a week and offer 27 vital security services, including reporting crimes, traffic incidents and community services. They also provide 33 fully automated community-based sub-services ranging from obtaining a good-conduct certificate to requesting support for victims.

Taking into account the cosmopolitan nature of the emirate of Dubai, the SPS offer services in seven different languages namely: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese.

Phishing

On the fourth day of GITEX Technology Week 2021, Dubai Police also delivered a lecture on phishing and cyber fraud to raise awareness of these crimes and educate the public on protecting sensitive information and personal details.