Dubai traffic alert: Motorists warned of delays on major road

The sale which runs till December 15, has managed to raise more than Dh200,000 and sold more than 500 prints all across the world
Dubai motorists have been warned of an expected delay on a major road in the emirate.
Taking to X, the RTA announced an expected delay on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Dubai.
Motorists have been advised to use Emirates Road as an alternate route to ensure easy pathway to their destination.
Follow for more updates
The sale which runs till December 15, has managed to raise more than Dh200,000 and sold more than 500 prints all across the world
Maryam Ali and Shama Al Mansouri proudly represent the UAE on a global scale, shattering stereotypes
Retailers confirmed that the rates of the cooking essential have jumped six times to meet the demand
Captivating show will take viewers on a journey through the city's story, narrating its humble beginnings to the exhilarating promise of the future
Apartments around Downtown completely booked out, say agents
True Rippers Esports from India and Team WahWah from Pakistan will come together for a special match
The plants aim to supply the Gaza Strip with its needs for drinking water, as part of the UAE's humanitarian response to alleviate suffering in Palestine