Dubai traffic alert: Motorists warned of delays on major road

RTA has advised drivers to use alternate routes

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 8:43 AM

Last updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 8:44 AM

Dubai motorists have been warned of an expected delay on a major road in the emirate.

Taking to X, the RTA announced an expected delay on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Dubai.

Motorists have been advised to use Emirates Road as an alternate route to ensure easy pathway to their destination.

Web Desk

