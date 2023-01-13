Dubai to build world’s first 3D-printed mosque

The mosque will have a floor area of 2,000 square metres and will accommodate 600 worshippers

Dubai will be constructing the world's first 3D-printed mosque. The project, undertaken with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The mosque will have a floor area of 2,000 square metres and will accommodate 600 worshippers. The construction of the mosque will begin in October this year.

In the upcoming year, three workers will operate the robotic printer. The printer has the capacity to print two square meters of construction every hour with raw materials and a distinctive concrete mix.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) will construct the structure using 3D printing technology in four months.

