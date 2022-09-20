Dubai stopover lands Robert Vadra in trouble

The Indian businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is currently under probe for alleged money laundering

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 5:42 PM

Robert Vadra has landed in legal trouble for spending five days Dubai last month, in violation of court orders.

The Indian businessman and husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has claimed that he made a stopover in Dubai for health reasons while he was on his way to the UK.

But his explanation has not cut ice with an Indian court.

On Monday, a Delhi court issued Vadra a showcause notice asking why they shouldn’t forefeit his surety bond.

Issuing the notice, Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen of Rouse Avenue Court said: “I am unable to accept the assertion that the applicant was forced or compelled under the circumstances on account of medical exigencies to stay at UAE, while traveling via the UAE to the UK – for the simple reason that the itinerary filed on August 22 2022, and a copy of the travel tickets, indicates that the applicant intended to stay in Dubai from August 25 2022 to August 29 2022 all along, and then travel to London on the 29th."

Currently under probe for alleged money laundering, Vadra was granted permission to travel to the UK via UAE, Spain and Italy for four weeks.

Before leaving India, he filed an undertaking disclosing the details of his itinerary and the addresses of places where he would stay during the trip.

Vadra’s lawyers told the court he “stayed in the UAE before embarking on his journey ahead because he had deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his left leg, and had been advised to take proper rest between long-haul flights.”

The lawyers claimed the UAE stoppage was because of a medical emergency. They allege that there was no intent to mislead the court or violate its conditions.

Vadra, 53, is being investigated by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case. He is accused of illegally acquiring overseas assets from an alleged arms dealer, Sanjay Bhandari.

