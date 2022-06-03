Dubai: Six Filipino expats win Dh2 million in Mahzooz draw

Winners plan to use the winning amount for their children's education, and to build their homes

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 2:16 PM

Six expatriates from the Philippines won a combined total of Dh2 million in Mahzooz’s 78th Grand Draw that took place on Saturday, May 28.

While Mark Anthony was the lucky winner of Dh100,000, five other Filipino expats received Dh55,555.55 each.

“When a former colleague called me on the night of the draw, I was not able to pick up his call. I then received a message from him conveying the happy news about the win. I immediately opened the Mahzooz app on my phone to verify the results and I was so surprised to find my name among the winners. It was an indescribable moment” says Mark Anthony.

When asked how he will use the winning money, the father of three said: “The prize money will most likely go towards the education of my three kids. I will also use the rest to renovate our family house in the Philippines. This is a gift I was not expecting, and I am very grateful for it”.

The other five lucky winners share the same feelings of surprise and gratitude and have already made plans to use the prize money.

Susie, a nurse who works at a medical facility in Abu Dhabi has decided to save the prize money. Esper who works as an accountant, said she will use Dh55,555 to rebuild her parents’ house in her home country.

Mahzooz continues to gain popularity among a wide base of people from all walks of life. Beside winners from the Philippines, the second prize of Dh2 million was shared among participants from Egypt, Cameroon, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

