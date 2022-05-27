Dubai: Filipino expat wins Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw after trying his luck for 2 years

Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Injured residents praise 'top-notch care' by hospitals, health officials
A Filipino expat, who has been participating in Mahzooz for two years, has finally won big.
Jose, a 37-year-old engineer working for a storage solution company, was one of three winners to take home Dh100,000 in the latest raffle draw.
“I have been participating in the Grand Draw of Mahzooz for almost two years. I felt so happy when I opened my inbox and saw an email from Mahzooz confirming my winning. With the new money, I will assist my family in the preparation for a Thanksgiving event in December," he said.
The 77th weekly Mahzooz grand draw, held on May 21, also saw 22 lucky winners share the second prize of Dh1 million and take home Dh45,454.54 each.
One of the winners, a 44-year-old medical lab technician, says his life mission will have more meaning, thanks to the new win.
Eric, a Nigerian national living in Qatar, says life is meaningless if we cannot have a positive impact on others whenever possible.
“As a child, I loved watching my mother as she joyfully took care of her patients being a nurse and midwife. As a professional in the medical industry, I have a continuous challenge to solve problems, but my greatest reward is when I see people smile," said the father of three.
He added: “With the new win, I feel blessed and more determined to make a positive impact on the lives of people I care for."
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won in the upcoming grand draw on May 28 at 9pm. The second prize of Dh1 million will also be doubled to Dh2 million this week.
For a chance to become the next millionaire, participants can visit www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35.
