UAE: 36 winners share Dh2 million in Mahzooz draw

Hundreds of residents took part in the ceremony led by Pujya Brahmvihari Swami
Thirty six winners walked away with Dh55,555,55 each as they all shared the second prize of Dh2 million at the eighth weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The winners matched four out of the five winning numbers.
The Raffle Draw also saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 14776359, 14927588, and 14925667 and belonged to Adnan, Binu and Mark respectively.
1,570 participants also won Dh350 each after matching 3 out of 5 winning numbers, with a total of 1609 winners walking away with Dh2,849,500 in prize money.
The top prize of Dh10,000,000 will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on June 4 at 9pm UAE time.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw.
Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.
