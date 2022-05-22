Dubai: 22 lucky winners share Dh1 million in latest Mahzooz draw

Nearly 1,000 participants matched three out of five numbers and took home Dh350 each

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 12:17 PM

Twenty-two lucky winners shared the second prize of Dh1 million in the 77th Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, May 21.

Each winner took home Dh45,454 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers, which were: 1, 24, 29, 31, 46.

The weekly live draw saw 969 other participants match three out of five numbers and bag the third prize of Dh350 each. Like every other week, the raffle draw also saw three lucky winners take home Dh100,000 each. The winning raffle IDs were 14717899, 14699145 and 14658901, belonging to Jose, Aldwin and Angela, respectively.

The top prize of Dh10 million will be up for grabs once again in the grand draw this Saturday, May 28, at 9pm. For the coming week, the second prize will be doubled to Dh2 million instead of Dh1 million.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the grand draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home Dh100,000 each.