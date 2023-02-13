Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed meets with IMF Managing Director

With this, the emirate will become the first city in the world with a fully developed network of vertiports
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the sidelines of the pre-Summit day of the World Government Summit (WGS), to be held in Dubai from 13th - 15th February under the theme "Shaping Future Governments".
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.
The meeting discussed various global economic issues, the strong relations between the UAE and the IMF, and the growing role of the UAE as a destination for global businesses.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of the World Government Summit which seeks to shape the future of government, help build a sustainable global economy, and promote international collaboration to enhance investment opportunities and create job opportunities for the youth.
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said her organisation is keen to further boost collaboration with the UAE to share expertise and knowledge on raising economic and government excellence. She also praised the World Government Summit, which offers a platform for constructive dialogue and exchange of ideas to create a bright future for humanity.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGS Organisation; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Managing Director of the WGS Organisation.
