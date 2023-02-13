Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

Over the past few days, thousands of UAE volunteers have come together to help the victims of the two country
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, on the sidelines of the preliminary day activities of the World Government Summit 2023, which will begin tomorrow in Dubai. The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
His Highness welcomed Masrour Barzani and his accompanying delegation at the meeting, which was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit (WGS) Organization; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Managing Director of the WGS.
The meeting discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region, covering a range of areas, including the economy and investment.
Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the close bonds between the UAE and Iraq. During the meeting, His Highness and the Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government also discussed several regional and global topics of mutual interest to the two nations.
Masrour Barzani expressed his happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohammed, and highlighted the close bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq and the Kurdistan region in Iraq.
This year’s edition of the WGS will bring together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world. The Summit’s agenda includes more than 220 sessions, where more than 300 global speakers, thought leaders, experts and decision-makers will share visions and discuss ideas and strategies for the future.
