Dubai: Idris Elba, wife Sabrina Dhowre among 3 others honourees of Time100 Impact award

The awards, which debuted in spring 2022 in Dubai, recognised leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries—and the world—forward

Photos: Kareem Dawaba

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 12:08 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 12:31 AM

Celebrities, thought leaders, and change-makers gathered at the second Time 100 Impact Awards in Dubai, where Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, were honored for their efforts to tackle global hunger and combat climate change. Despite their excitement about the event, they expressed their heartache for the victims of the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

“It is truly an honour to be here but it is bittersweet,” said Idris Elba speaking to Khaleej Times. “It feels wrong to be on the red carpet while this is happening (in Turkey, Syria). However, hopefully the things we are working towards will reach and help them.”

His wife Sabrina said she felt truly humbled. “When you look back and see how the things you have been doing impacts others, it is special,” she said. The Elbas were being recognised for their work to end global hunger and fight climate change.

As Goodwill Ambassadors for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a United Nations agency, the Elbas are committed to investing in rural communities in developing countries to help eradicate poverty and hunger.

Contributing to the world

A total of five honourees were rewarded during the TIME100 Impact Awards and Gala, which was held in the Museum of the Future. It was presented by TIME magazine in collaboration with the World Government Summit (WGS). The awards, which debuted in spring 2022 in Dubai, recognised leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries—and the world—forward.

Apart from the Elbas, Graça Machel was honoured for her efforts to safeguard women’s rights, while Jeffrey Katzenberg was rewarded for promoting his three principles. Farwiza Farhan was recognised for her work to protect rainforests.

It was a desire to do something for the environment that pushed Farhan to become a marine biologist. However, she soon realized that it was more important to protect forests. “I thought it would be easier to protect a forest,” she said. “Maybe just put a fence around it but I was naïve. I was wrong but it also gave me the opportunity to fall in love with the forests.”

To protect the Leuser Ecosystem in Indonesia, Farhan established HAkA, an NGO dedicated to strengthening the voice of local leaders and local organisations.

Awareness about earthquake

Apart from the honourees, the event was also attended by several A-listers and celebrities from around the world including artist will.i.am, actors Shereen Reda and Meryem Uzerli and Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja.

Turkish-German actress Uzerli took the time on the red carpet to encourage people to do more for the earthquake victims. “The situation in Turkey is worse than what you have heard,” she said. “Huge landscapes don’t exist anymore. Entire cities have been destroyed. We are trying to create awareness about the huge tragedy. We still need baby diapers, blankets, tents and many basic necessities. Even if you can send just $1, please do it. Such a natural calamity can befall any country.”

The 4-category event was held with the support of the WGS, which is the Founding Partner of the Gala, and the Museum of the Future as this year’s Experience Partner.

ALSO READ: