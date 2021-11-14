Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan turns 39; royal siblings take to social media with birthday wishes

Instagram was abuzz with throwback photos of the Crown Prince

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 7:13 PM

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum turned 39 on Sunday, November 14.

The occasion saw several of his siblings take to Instagram stories to post heartwarming birthday wishes for the beloved royal.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, was quick to post an Instagram story on Sunday, wishing the Crown Prince a happy birthday in two languages: Arabic and English.

Other birthday wishes came from Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha Shamma bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikha Salamah bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum, Founder and Director of Tashkeel, posted an adorable childhood photo of her with her young cousins Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Meanwhile, Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan bin Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum also shared a photo of the Crown Prince with his horse and a red heart emoji.

