Look: Sheikh Hamdan shares adorable throwback photo with late Sheikh Zayed

The Dubai Crown Prince paid tribute to the UAE's Founding Father on his 17th death anniversary

Dubai's beloved Crown Prince on Tuesday took to social media to pay tribute to the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with a heart-warming photo.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a throwback picture of himself with Sheikh Zayed on his Instagram story.

The post coincides with the 17th death anniversary of Sheikh Zayed. The late ruler, who died on November 2, 2004, is celebrated as "the man who turned the desert green" and was known as one of the world's most approachable leaders.