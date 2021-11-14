Happy birthday, Sheikh Hamdan: 5 times he won our hearts this year

Dubai's beloved Crown Prince turned 39 on Sunday

by Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 2:47 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 2:53 PM

Dubai’s beloved Crown Prince has turned 39 and what a glorious year it has been for him!

On the personal front, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed his adorable twins Rashid and Shiekha in May this year.

Professionally, in addition to introducing landmark resolutions to make lives easier for Dubai’s residents, the Emirate’s Crown Prince completed 15 years at the helm of the Executive Council in September.

Here, we celebrate Sheikh Hamdan’s 39th birthday with a look at the top five things he has done in the year gone by that have impressed us all.

>> Just Sheikh Hamdan having a beverage… at the top of 850-ft-tall Ain Dubai

A jaw-dropping video in October shows Sheikh Hamdan casually sipping a cup of beverage while perched on the highest point of the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel – Ain Dubai.

A harness is all that keeps the Crown Prince tethered to safety as the camera continues to dip and dive in dizzying ways, giving viewers a feel for the sheer height of the Ferris wheel — all 820 feet of it!

>> Bro goals: Being a friend in need

A viral video from August shows a visibly concerned Sheikh Hamdan rushing to the aid of a friend.

Skydiver and adventure enthusiast Nasser Al Neyadi had crash-landed back into the water after attempting an extreme water sport called jetpacking, in which adventurers are propelled as high as 30 feet by water jets.

>> Fazza takes the Dubai Metro … like any Dubai resident

The best part about Fazza — as Sheikh Hamdan is popularly known — is his humility. By taking the Dubai Metro to the Expo 2020 site, he demonstrated how it is the easiest way to reach the mega event.

>> Racing against an ostrich: Who do you think won?

The Dubai Crown Prince started off 2021 by posting a heart-stopping video that shows an ostrich dart past as he cycles on a track in Dubai.

The video goes on to show two ostriches — the world’s fastest bird (on land) — run at full speed as Sheikh Hamdan and his entourage cycle on the track.

>> Praising an Indian boy’s family for organ donation that saved three lives

In October, Sheikh Hamdan hailed an Indian family for their humanitarian gesture of donating their deceased two-year-old son’s organs that helped save three lives.

“Three children’s lives were saved in UAE and Saudi Arabia because of this sacrifice. I am truly thankful to all the teams involved for their efforts. May your soul rest in peace, Vivaan, and my sincere wishes for a healthy life ahead for the three children,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

