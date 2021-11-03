Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan hoist UAE flag at Expo 2020

Flag Day celebration was launched in 2013 by the Dubai Ruler

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 11:48 AM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 12:00 PM

The UAE flag is flying high across the country as leaders and residents mark the Flag Day.

The Expo 2020 Dubai site is abuzz. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has hoisted the flag in the Al Wasl Plaza.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai also present at the ceremony.

محمد بن راشد، يرافقه حمدان بن محمد، يرفع علم الدولة في ساحة الوصل بإكسبو 2020 بمناسبة #يوم_العلم. https://t.co/0Wyqko7YyM — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 3, 2021

Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, paid tribute to the national symbol.

“Fifty years ago, a historic design competition was held to choose the flag that would represent our country on the world stage. On the occasion of Flag Day, the UAE flag is flown with pride across each of the seven Emirates in an enduring display of national unity,” he posted on Twitter.

ALSO READ:

>>UAE Flag Day: Sheikh Mohamed posts inspirational message

>>UAE Flag Day: Dubai issues safety rules

It was on December 2, 1971, that the UAE flag was first hoisted to mark the country's union. This year marks the 50th year of that union.

The UAE flag’s design was chosen in a nationwide design contest that saw more than 1,030 entries submitted.