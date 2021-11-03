Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan hoist UAE flag at Expo 2020

It is ranked behind Ireland and Spain in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
UAE17 hours ago
The UAE flag is flying high across the country as leaders and residents mark the Flag Day.
The Expo 2020 Dubai site is abuzz. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has hoisted the flag in the Al Wasl Plaza.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai also present at the ceremony.
Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, paid tribute to the national symbol.
“Fifty years ago, a historic design competition was held to choose the flag that would represent our country on the world stage. On the occasion of Flag Day, the UAE flag is flown with pride across each of the seven Emirates in an enduring display of national unity,” he posted on Twitter.
ALSO READ:
>>UAE Flag Day: Sheikh Mohamed posts inspirational message
>>UAE Flag Day: Dubai issues safety rules
It was on December 2, 1971, that the UAE flag was first hoisted to mark the country's union. This year marks the 50th year of that union.
The UAE flag’s design was chosen in a nationwide design contest that saw more than 1,030 entries submitted.
It is ranked behind Ireland and Spain in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking
UAE17 hours ago
Residents to refrain from bursting crackers or utilise single-use plastics
UAE17 hours ago
The UAE marks the national occasion every year on November 3
UAE18 hours ago
The day is marked by individuals, schools, government offices and businesses, who hang the national flag outside their workplaces and homes
UAE19 hours ago
College campuses and residential areas are the primary locations for the pilot
UAE19 hours ago
Their vehicle will also be confiscated for up to six months
UAE20 hours ago
We are grateful and honoured with the endorsement, and look forward to the confirmation of the UNFCCC: Sheikh Abdullah
UAE1 day ago
Second prize money increases to over Dh3.8 million in the main draw
UAE1 day ago