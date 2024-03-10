UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Private schools, nurseries, universities allowed to offer distance learning on Monday

The decision comes in line with rain disruptions across the UAE

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 11:06 AM

Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 11:22 AM

Private schools, nurseries and universities in Dubai are allowed to conduct online classes on Monday, March 11.

The decision was announced by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on their social media accounts on Sunday.

The decision comes as heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning hit parts of the UAE, causing disruptions on Saturday, March 9. Despite Saturday being the peak of such weather, authorities are taking precaution due to expected unstable weather conditions today.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts mostly fair to partly cloudy conditions today. It is expected to remain cloudy over some areas with the possibility of rainfall particularly in the eastern and southern areas during the daytime.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE