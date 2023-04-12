Dubai ranks first regionally, 14th globally in Innovative Cities Index

It was previously at the 29th place in 2021; the city now stands alongside Berlin, Chicago and Stockholm in the global ranking

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 12:48 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 1:43 PM

Dubai ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa cities and 14th in the world in the Innovative Cities Index for the year 2023, according to the Australian To Think Now Foundation, which specialises in research and studies related to innovation.

The Dubai Media office announced the ranking via Twitter on Wednesday.

Dubai recorded a significant jump, going up by 15 spots in its global ranking on the index, as it was previously ranked 29 globally in 2021.

Dubai’s balance on the index reached 52 out of 60 points, with a difference of only eight points from Tokyo, which took the top spot on the index.

Berlin, Chicago and Stockholm also reached the 52 mark like Dubai.

The top ten places on the index for this year were sealed by the Japanese city Tokyo, Britain’s capital London, New York in the US, French capital Paris, Singapore in south-east Asia, the largest city in the state of California, Los Angeles, US city Boston, South Korea’s capital Seoul, San Francisco, and Houston in the US, respectively.

As per the report, Dubai outdid world cities such as Toronto, Munich, Vienna, Sydney, Madrid, Amsterdam, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Melbourne, Montreal, Atlanta, Barcelona, ​​Milan, Beijing, Vancouver, Copenhagen, Miami, and Washington, D.C., which ranked 15th to 32nd, respectively.

