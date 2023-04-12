Dubai ranks first regionally, 14th globally in Innovative Cities Index

The minister will take part in an investment meeting and also interact with the general public
Dubai ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa cities and 14th in the world in the Innovative Cities Index for the year 2023, according to the Australian To Think Now Foundation, which specialises in research and studies related to innovation.
The Dubai Media office announced the ranking via Twitter on Wednesday.
Dubai recorded a significant jump, going up by 15 spots in its global ranking on the index, as it was previously ranked 29 globally in 2021.
Dubai’s balance on the index reached 52 out of 60 points, with a difference of only eight points from Tokyo, which took the top spot on the index.
Berlin, Chicago and Stockholm also reached the 52 mark like Dubai.
The top ten places on the index for this year were sealed by the Japanese city Tokyo, Britain’s capital London, New York in the US, French capital Paris, Singapore in south-east Asia, the largest city in the state of California, Los Angeles, US city Boston, South Korea’s capital Seoul, San Francisco, and Houston in the US, respectively.
As per the report, Dubai outdid world cities such as Toronto, Munich, Vienna, Sydney, Madrid, Amsterdam, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, Melbourne, Montreal, Atlanta, Barcelona, Milan, Beijing, Vancouver, Copenhagen, Miami, and Washington, D.C., which ranked 15th to 32nd, respectively.
ALSO READ:
The minister will take part in an investment meeting and also interact with the general public
Majority of the expats who had been involved in such cases were unaware that their actions were considered illegal, expert says
They could not be enrolled into school or get healthcare since they could not obtain replacement documents
It has been rescheduled due to unfavourable weather conditions
Second-hand vehicles are very popular in the country, with a study showing that 3.5 used cars are purchased in the UAE for every new car sold
Beginning in Abu Dhabi today, the 'Zayed, the benevolent' caravan will travel to all seven emirates
Billed as one of region's most sustainable buildings, Beeah's sand-dune shaped headquarters is subject of upcoming documentary
Shoppers can take the opportunity to purchase Ramadan and Eid gifts