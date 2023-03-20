Dubai govt seeks to raise its performance to new heights, says Sheikh Hamdan

The Crown Prince meets with heads of Dubai Government entities to explore new ways to raise government excellence

SHeikh Hamdan meets Dubai Government officials at his Majlis. — Wam

Mon 20 Mar 2023

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, highlighted the importance of further raising government efficiencies and quality by enhancing collaboration and integration between government entities.

During a meeting with directors general of Dubai Government entities he said the government, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, seeks to raise its performance to new heights and transform its operations to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The meeting, held at Sheikh Hamdan’s Majlis in Nad Al Sheba was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council; and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

He also highlighted the importance of keeping pace with global trends in government services to maintain Dubai’s leading status in the sector.

“Dubai government’s success in achieving high standards of service quality, operational efficiency and innovation has made it a role model for governments across the world seeking to enhance their services and meet the needs of citizens. Dubai government is also a leader in introducing advanced technologies to deliver better and faster services,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Building on our accomplishments, we continue to work on enhancing our services to achieve new levels of excellence by strengthening teamwork and collaboration. We constantly seek to identify opportunities for improvement and ways to overcome challenges that stand in the way of our endeavour to deliver the best government services regionally and globally,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation to all government entities for their efforts to keep pace with global developments, especially in the technological sphere, and their commitment to adopting the latest solutions required to achieve their ambitious strategic objectives. Dubai government remains committed to raising its ranking in global indices and accelerating its digital transformation, he added.