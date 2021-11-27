Dubai ranks first in Arab world in cultural interaction in Global Power City Index

Ranking measures performance in terms of leadership, tourist attractions, cultural facilities, and availability of visitors' amenities and communication

File photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 8:01 PM

The Emirate has ranked first in the Arab world and fifth globally in the cultural interaction criterion Global Power City Index (GPCI) 2021.

The ranking measures the performance of cities in terms of leadership, tourist attractions, the number of cultural facilities and the availability of visitors' amenities and communication.

The survey was issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said the ranking is a new global achievement for Dubai on the cultural front.

Taking to Twitter, the Crown Prince said, “Dubai has created a global example for a vibrant and inclusive cultural environment while also providing a platform for the development of creative ideas, all of which have combined to create a rich cultural life.”

Dubai jumped from 17th place overall in 2020 to 14th in the Global Power City Index 2021 that ranks over 40 major cities in terms of their ‘magnetism’, which is their overall power to attract creative individuals and enterprises from around the world.

Dubai was also ranked the highest in the Arab world in the Economy criterion of the Index; the emirate was placed ahead of major global cities like Seoul, Madrid, Vienna and Helsinki. The GPCI rates cities based on 70 indicators that measure six functions: economy, research and development, cultural interaction, liveability, environment, and accessibility.

“Dubai continues to achieve higher levels of excellence and set an example for the region and the world in unlocking the highest human potential, in the process contributing to shaping a glorious future for the entire globe,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, “Despite the challenges arising from the pandemic, Dubai Culture, guided by a comprehensive strategic roadmap, is pursuing innovative ways to advance cultural and creative development, supported by a strong partnership between the public and private sectors.”

reporters@khaleejtimes.com