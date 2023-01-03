Dubai: Precious metal testing services announced at Gold Souq

The vessel the men were travelling in sank when it hit turbulent waters, leaving them adrift until they were able to use the phone to establish contact with their families
The Dubai Municipality has announced precious metal testing services in the new Gold Souq. The civic body signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group to offer the service.
Hind Mahmoud Mahaba, acting director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, said the municipality will offer gold pyrolysis service.
“Customers, including gold merchants and individuals, will benefit from the procedures, as a special location will be set aside in the Gold Souq for receiving gold samples — eliminating the need for the customer to transport samples to the Dubai Central Laboratory in Karama,” she said. “Customers will be able to get test reports in one working day instead of seven. It will enhance the quality of gold and jewellery trade in Dubai markets.”
Alia Al Harmoodi, acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, and Muhammed Tawfiq Muhammed Taher Abdullah Al Muhtadi, general manager of the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, were present at the MoU signing.
