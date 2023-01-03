UAE: Gold prices jump Dh2 per gram in Dubai, hit 6-month high

Hapoalim, one of Israel’s two largest banks, sayscustomers who have difficulty making mortgage payments will not have to pay extra and that it will leave the prime rate for them at 4.75 per cent for now
Gold prices hit a six-month high on Tuesday morning in thin trading, with the market's attention turning to minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due this week.
Spot gold was up 0.55 per cent at $1,839.26 per ounce as of 9.35 am UAE time.
In the UAE, precious metal prices jumped two dirhams per gram at the opening of the markets on Tuesday.
The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh223.0 per gram on Tuesday morning as compared to Dh221.0 at the close of the markets on Monday.
Similarly, 22K, 21K and 18K also opened higher at Dh206.5, Dh200.0 and Dh171.25 per gram, respectively.
"We're seeing a slight bid for gold and the $1,830 level appears to be a bit of a magnet. But with liquidity very low this time of the year, it appears to be technical buying as opposed to fundamentally driven," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
"I doubt the minutes will pack as much of a punch as the Fed's December meet had, but traders will look for confirmation of the lower terminal Fed rate expressed in the median dot plot and that could support gold," said Simpson.
Hapoalim, one of Israel’s two largest banks, sayscustomers who have difficulty making mortgage payments will not have to pay extra and that it will leave the prime rate for them at 4.75 per cent for now
The 2023 budget sees revenues of RO10.05 billion, five per cent lower than 2022, and expenditures of RO11.35 billion, 6.4 per cent lower the previous year
The UAE's manufacturing industry exports account for 43.9 per cent of overall Arab exports of manufacture, owing to strong growth in the field of re-exports
Dubai and Abu Dhabi combined contributed to over 48 per cent of the aggregate value transacted, while Saudi added 35.6 per cent to the region’s transactions
District cooling service provider confident of resilient operations this year after strong performance in 2022
Al Tayer inspected work progress in the fourth and fifth phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park
If the individuals have taken the business licence and conduct commercial activity like working as an owner of the sole establishment, civil company etc., such businesses are liable to register for tax, and their taxable income will be subject to CT
Right now, it’s safe to say that the property market in Dubai has emerged triumphant, maintaining its reputation as a global real estate destination