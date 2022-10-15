Dubai Police record 65% drop in criminal cases

Benny 'was hit by a car and left to suffer in the gutter for days', says the rescue centre
Dubai Police has recorded a 65 per cent drop in the number of criminal reports during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.
These statistics were revealed during the quarterly appraisal meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID), which was chaired by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police.
Lt. Gen. Al Marri commended the efforts made by the dedicated officers and employees of the General Department of Criminal Investigation to apprehend the perpetrators of crimes in record time and with high professionalism and lauded their efforts in maintaining the safety and security of the emirate.
The meeting was attended by Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs; Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID); Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department for Excellence and Pioneering; and the directors of sub-departments of the General Department of Criminal Investigation.
