Reduced crime, road deaths: Abu Dhabi Police to make city among the world's safest

Investment in basic, proactive, and preventive services has shown tangible results

The Abu Dhabi Police have reduced crime rates, decreases road fatalities and improves people’s welfare through measures it takes.

According to them, investment in basic, proactive, and preventive services has shown tangible results.

In the latest statement displaying its achievements in 2021, Abu Dhabi Police said it has always been committed to supporting the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030. The vision focuses on making Abu Dhabi one of the world's best cities and achieving a high quality of life.

The force said it has employed integrated smart technology in detecting and preventing crimes to get strategic goals accomplished.

“Compared with the second quarter of 2020, the alarming reports for every 100.000 inhabitants have decreased by 13.84 percent,” said the police statement.

“Traffic accidents fatalities for every 100.000 inhabitants have decreased by 4.44 percent, with an improvement of 31.92 percent in response times for emergencies and 29 percent improvement in the National Index.”

The Abu Dhabi Police have gained a prestigious position among the international police community, due to their unwavering efforts to preserve security and stability in the country.

Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police stressed that the Emirate’s accomplishment is the outcome of the support of the UAE’s wise leadership and in compliance with its directives to "always be at the forefront" to further provide the best police services and ensure sustainable quality of life for the emirate's community.

Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police said that excellence and its requirements have been clear from the first step. The Abu Dhabi Police has laid out its future towards global leadership through an integrated government work system with efforts being focused on national priorities.

International Competitiveness

Abu Dhabi Police has accomplished remarkable achievements in all its sectors, thanks to the efforts and support extended by the country's leadership.

The Numbeo Safety Index 2022 ranked Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world for the sixth consecutive year, reinforcing its position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest.

According to Numbeo, Abu Dhabi’s crime rate decreased from 15.51 at the beginning of 2017 to 11.3 at the beginning of 2020, surpassing 300 cities in the world.

According to the report prepared by the Economist Intelligence Unit, an analytical arm of The Economist magazine, Abu Dhabi moved from 29 and ranked 11 in the personal safety index, bringing the safest city of the world for the fifth consecutive year.

Safety and Security

Abu Dhabi Police achieved qualitative leaps in preserving the safety of the community members because of its constant efforts to use resources in an optimal way, fight and prevent crimes, keep pace with modern developments and employ the best equipment.

The force achieved a significant improvement of 57.10 percent in the rate of alarming crimes reported per 100,000 of the population. Electronic crimes, thefts, and narcotics crimes have decreased by 29.8 percent, 33.83 percent, and 47.1 percent respectively.

Quality of life and well-being of community

Abu Dhabi Police have worked to enhance the quality of life in the community and achieve positivity by achieving results and outputs that delight all concerned and contribute actively to the happiness of individuals and society and enhance their quality of life in a sustainable way, where the rate of response time for emergency reports decreased by 31.59 percent and the digital transformation of services