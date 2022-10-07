Dubai Police issue tips to avoid traffic jams, get parking spots during Gitex 2022

Motorists are urged to follow road laws and speed limits, leave a safe distance between vehicles and give way to pedestrians

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 1:57 PM

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Chairman of the International Events Security Committee, has reaffirmed the Dubai Police's full readiness to secure GITEX Global 2022, in cooperation with the government and private entities participating in the exhibition.

GITEX Global 2022, considered one of the most significant technology events, will be held from October 10 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Major-General Al Ghaithi, also indicated that the Committee Team is always ready to exert great efforts to reflect the stunning image of Dubai Police in organizing and hosting the most prestigious international events and exhibitions at the regional level.

He urged drivers and motorists to follow traffic laws and speed limits, leave a safe distance between vehicles, give way to pedestrians, and use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion and ensure optimal traffic flow during the GITEX Global 2022.

"GITEX Global visitors have additional parking options to reach the event more easily. They can now park their vehicles in parking lots of Centrepoint Metro Station Parking, Etisalat Metro Station Parking, and Jebel Ali Metro Station Parking, and then use the metro to reach the Dubai World Trade Center station."

"In addition, visitors can also park their vehicles in the Multi-storey parking building near Max Station in "Al Kifaf" area and then use Al Jafiliya metro station to reach the exhibition. GITEX Global visitors can also use the Dubai Mall Zabeel Extension parking lot and take the exclusively arranged shuttle buses for pick-up and drop-off (from Dubai Mall parking to DWTC and back)," Major-General Al Ghaithi, explained.

He also pointed out that visitors can also access the exhibition by car, by following the traffic bulletins on social media to find out about current traffic conditions and by activating the notification service on the Dubai Police App.

"For optimal and easier access, visitors are advised to use alternative roads to reach the Financial Center area, such as Al Mustaqbal Street for those coming from Al Maydan Street, and Al Sukuk Street for those coming from Sheikh Zayed Road," Major-General Al Ghaithi concluded.

