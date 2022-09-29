Gitex Global 2022 becomes world's biggest technology event

Event to host more than 5,000 companies at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 10 to 14

Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 3:59 PM

Gitex Global 2022, which will be held from October 10 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will be the biggest ever technology event in the world, hosting more than 5,000 companies across 2 million sqft of exhibition space.

The organiser expects more than 100,000 visitors from over 170 countries will attend the five-day exhibition, which will showcase a number of unique experiences for visitors.

“This year is a pivot for Gitex – a year where we can make bold claims. This Gitex is officially the biggest technology event in the world in terms of exhibitors, space and global reach. This shows that when Dubai and UAE aspire to do something in any sector or field, we take it seriously and put the right investment and measures behind it,” said Omar Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, at the Gitex Global 2022 press conference on Thursday.

“We are not just showcasing technologies at Gitex, this year we’re ensuring that companies are investing and developing technologies as well,” he said.

“This is the biggest technology event in the world. The Gulfood is the biggest in the world and this Gitex is bigger than that. This year, it’s bigger by 25 per cent as compared to last year in terms of exhibitors and scale. For startups, we have a lot of new firms coming from Germany, France, Italy, and South Korea,” said Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president, Events Management, DWTC, the organiser of the exhibition.

The upcoming edition will host X-Verse to curate a highly immersive metaverse experience, featuring 28 experiential brands and world premiers providing a never-seen experience.

The expo will also host Global DevSlam, which will be the region’s largest coder and developer meetup, connecting 10,000 coders to developers from the world’s biggest technology firms.

Earlier known as Gitex Future Stars, North Star Dubai will be the world’s largest startup event with 30 per cent extra capacity, bringing together more than 1,000 startups.

“Fintech Surge” will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, innovators and institutions leveraging the vast growth of different payment solutions.

Speakers at the Future Blockchain summit will discuss new opportunities and innovations in the field of blockchain, crypto and web3.0.

While speakers at Gitex Conferences will highlight a variety of topics including digital cities, AI, education, data economy, energy, cybersecurity, future e-mobility, healthcare and telecom and 6G.

“We also created a lot of new agendas and technology themes such as Global DevSlam and X-Verse to bring a whole new community and different technologies enthusiasts. The space demand for North Start Dubai has also been tremendous because, over the last six years, North Star has become a strong brand. Therefore, a lot of companies want to come here for funding and expanding their businesses and set up base here,” said LohMirmand.

“One of the missions of UAE digital transformation is to entice and attract companies to come and explore the local market and set up base here. We have 35-40 per cent exhibitors in the show that are not set up in the UAE,” she said.

In order to facilitate visitors and exhibitors, LohMirmand said they are discussing with the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai, to increase capacity and more sites for parking near the metro station.

Alaa Elshimy, managing director and SVP, enterprise business, Huawei Middle East, said the firm will host a series of conferences throughout the week that add new value to partners and customers. The annual Huawei Innovation Day returns for the second year, covering the entire Middle East and Africa

“We are bringing new innovation and technology to the event. We will showcase the 5.5G and a lot of new smart solutions and applications related to AI, smart data centres, smart transportation and smart cities. In addition, cloud will also be focus areas and we have a number of events for startups to host their apps on the cloud,” he said.

Naim Yazbeck, general manager of Microsoft UAE, said the company is back at full capacity and going to showcase the latest cloud computing.

He said: “We will also be doubling down on metaverse and also discuss metaverse benefit for the organization. We will have multiple speakers, a developer forum, a fintech forum, and key events at Gitex. More than 30 partners on our stand will showcase different technologies and Gitex will allow us to connect to our peers to learn what they are doing.”

