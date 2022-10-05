Dubai: Automate your utility bill payments, win 'valuable prizes'; Dewa announces special raffles during Gitex

Gitex Technology Week 2022 will be held from October 10 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 2:13 PM

As part of its efforts to encourage customers to use its innovative digital channels and services, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) is organising several competitions and events while participating in the 42nd Gitex Technology Week.

Customers can win valuable prizes by activating the automatic payment feature or performing any digital transaction through Dewa's website (www.dewa.gov.ae), or smart app, from September 1 to October 14, 2022.

Dewa will also conduct special raffles for visitors to its stand No S1-D at Sheikh Saeed Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where 50 winners will be selected – as well as a special draw to select 15 winners from participants in the customer experience surveys the authority conducted last year.

“Dewa considers Gitex Technology Week an important annual opportunity to encourage customers to use its innovative digital services and solutions that keep pace with the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution – and disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, metaverse technology, and Internet of Things (IoT), among others", said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.

"Dewa provides all its services through its website and smart app to allow customers to conduct transactions at any time and from anywhere – in addition to protecting the environment and preserving natural resources", he added.

"We are keen to enrich the customer experience through innovative digital services – in line with the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to aid [the city's] progress in leading the future, by making it ten years ahead of other cities through government innovation and reshaping the traditional concepts of work. This also helps achieve the Digital Dubai initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.'

Visitors to the Dewa stand can view a wide range of prominent digital and innovative services, projects and initiatives, as well as the projects of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dewa, and the projects of Dewa subsidiaries that are part of the Dubai 10X initiative.

