Middle East public cloud market to reach Dh36 billion by 2027

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 5:09 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 5:10 PM

With IT spending for cloud computing increasing at an exponential rate in the Middle East, BitTitan sees greater growth prospects for its business across the region.

Referencing a recent report study on the public cloud market in the Middle East which projects the sector to have a CAGR of 21 per cent until 2027, valued at an estimated Dh36 billion, Antti Alander, senior channel manager for EMEA at BitTitan believes the region is in a very active adoption phase for public cloud services and XaaS (anything as a service) across a wide range of businesses for the next few years.

Published by Blueweave Consulting, the Middle East Public Cloud Market Report released earlier this year mentions increasing penetration of cloud services among SMEs as a key driver for the growth of the public cloud market in the region.

In addition to increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning services and solutions, cloud services enable businesses to monitor, analyse and visualise large volumes of unprocessed data.

“Small businesses in the region, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are expanding their cloud deployment initiatives to enable faster business analytics that will empower their enterprises to compete more aggressively in the market and achieve future growth,” added Alander.

The highlight of BitTitan’s participation at GITEX will be the relaunch of a license called the Tenant Migration Bundle for Microsoft 365 to Microsoft 365 migrations with MigrationWiz, which automates large part of the on-boarding projects.

“This enables the IT partner and client to focus on more important matters such as fast and disruption free on-boarding experience from client perspective, or enabling their engineers to focus on more profitable tasks from a partner perspective,” said Alander.

Looking ahead, BitTitan predicts expanded Microsoft Teams usage beyond chatting as a future trend that will present opportunity for businesses to integrate and automate processes in the new interface.

“Another very interesting case will be the just announced cooperation between Salesforce and WhatsApp. This presents further new possibilities when it comes to engaging your contacts who didn’t finalise their shopping cart or prefer chatting over speaking on the phone and can potentially drive sales growth for businesses looking to improve their sales performance in the near future,” said Alander.

