Dubai Police honours Civil Defence officer for his honesty

The Corridor was announced at the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi to augment connectivity and integration among countries in the region
The Dubai Police on Thursday honoured a Civil Defence officer for his honesty.
Lieutenant Saeed Muhammad Ali, who works in the General Department of Civil Defence, handed over a sum of money found in the jurisdiction.
Major General Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al Maasem, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, honoured Lieutenant Ali.
"His honesty embodies the noble values of the people of the Emirates that we are proud of in our society," the Major General said.
"This honour comes within the framework of the centre management’s interest in motivating the public, in a way that contributes to achieving the strategic goals of the Dubai Police General Command," he added.
Al Maasem presented a certificate of thanks and appreciation to Lieutenant Ali, for his honesty and good behaviour.
"It activates the role of community partnership between Dubai Police and the public, spreading good qualities and a spirit of cooperation, and working hand in hand to extend security and safety throughout the country.
Lieutenant Ali expressed his happiness with the honour.
"It is an incentive for me and for everyone about the importance of cooperation with the police services to serve the community and enhance its stability.
ALSO READ:
The Corridor was announced at the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi to augment connectivity and integration among countries in the region
The kiosks are installed in 21 locations, including customer happiness centres, main service provider centres, and at several vital locations in the Emirate
There are several expansion plans to raise the airport's capacity to 20 million passengers by 2026
He is now ready to embrace life as a typical three-year-old, free from medical devices and filled with boundless mischief
Take the winding road to the top of Jebel Jais and zipline or whiz down the mountain for extended hours
She and her fiancé were unable to wed due to financial struggles
The rescue team was involved in a car accident while travelling from Benghazi to Derna
Within hours of the storm, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed to provide urgent relief aid and send search and rescue teams