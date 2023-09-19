Dubai fuel station workers put out vehicle fire; honoured

These were found during more than 113,000 field visits conducted by the The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)
A group of workers at a fuel station in Dubai helped put out a fire in a vehicle recently. The police have now honoured the workers at the ENOC station for their swift and efficient response to the vehicle fire.
The police visited the employees at the fuel pump and appreciated their quick thinking.
Lieutenant-Colonel Rashid Muhammad Salem, director of Lehbab Police Station, commended the workers for their professionalism in handling the incident. The officer presented certificates to the workers.
The police did not reveal further details about the nature of the fire or when it happened.
The workers expressed their gratitude to the Dubai Police for the recognition, with the police quoting them as saying that it fills them with “pride and joy”.
