Dubai: Automated fire extinguishing system installed in taxis, school buses

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has equipped its taxis and school buses with automated engine fire suppression equipment. The system is designed to autonomously detect and extinguish fires, keeping both drivers and passengers safe.
The fire suppression systems do not require the intervention of the driver.
The system in taxis detects critically high temperatures and automatically dispenses the fire-extinguishing agent directly onto the fire's source. The fire is then put out in seconds without human intervention.
The automated system in buses detects and suppresses engine fires through a pneumatic detection tube. Once it is exposed to danger due to fire, it triggers the rapid dissemination of extinguishing powder, which is applied through a distribution network and dedicated nozzles.
“This automated pneumatic fire detection tube system has been developed for the safety of our clients and drivers as well as the protection of our assets. The new system has so far been installed in 4,459 taxis and 953 school buses. Work is progressing to install it in all vehicles,” said Nasser Mohammed Alhaj, director of Assets Management, DTC.
