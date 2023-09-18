Dubai: Global Village announces VIP pack booking dates, exclusive deals, Dh28,000 prize

The UAE airline is increasing services to 21 flights per week to meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity
UAE residents can now prebook their VIP Packs for the 28th season of Global Village starting Saturday, September 23 at 10am. Only a limited number of packs are available for reservation.
One lucky VIP pack buyer stands a chance to win a mega prize when purchasing this season's pack - a cheque worth Dh28,000, meant to commemorate the 28th season of the destination.
Official sale of the VIP packs begins on September 30. Reservations can be made through the Virgin Megastore tickets website.
Pre-booking the VIP packs will give visitors the chance to make their purchase on September 29, 24-hours ahead of the public sale on September 30, 2023.
Guests can choose between Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver VIP Packs. All Packs will include VIP entry tickets, parking privileges and Wonder Passes that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, the Cyber City Stunt Show and Carnaval.
This season, only 30 Diamond VIP Packs will be available to buy for Dh7000. Platinum Packs can be purchased for Dh2950, the Gold Pack will cost Dh2250, and Silver Packs will be priced at Dh1750.
To mark the Year of Sustainability, all VIP Packs will include seeds of change which guests are encouraged to plant across the UAE.
Clients with a valid Emirates ID and who are 18 years or older are eligible to purchase VIP packs, with further terms and conditions in effect.
Global Village will open on October 18, 2023, with more details about the upcoming season expected in the coming weeks.
ALSO READ:
The UAE airline is increasing services to 21 flights per week to meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity
Hundreds and thousands of tourists — 375,283 as of March this year — choose to explore this paradise over the countless other options worldwide; with my recent adventure, I now understand why
This drive makes it to every list of must-do things in the US and is quite charming in its own John Denver ways
For the love of chocolate
We asked KT readers to share their favourite snaps from their summer getaways; here are our top picks
Here are some tips on making the most of your time in the city
Citizens of countries entitled to Vietnam's unilateral visa exemption will be granted a temporary residence period of 45 days, instead of 15 days
The airline issued an advisory informing passengers of the cancellation and get in touch with the local office for rebooking options