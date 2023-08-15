Dubai: Popular Filipino restaurant gutted by fire

Flag hoisting programmes were held at various locations around the UAE
A popular Filipino restaurant has been shut temporarily after a fire broke out on Tuesday, Khaleej Times has learnt. Dampa Seafood Grill in Deira is listed as ‘temporarily closed’ on its Google listing.
A restaurant owner in the area confirmed to Khaleej Times that the eatery located at Centurion Star Tower did not open today.
Rolly Brucales, owner of Zutto Suki Ramen, said other restaurants were damaged in the incident.
Brucales said he arrived at his restaurant before 8am for a meeting and found the area cordoned off and the fire already been put out.
No official report has yet been released to determine the cause of the fire.
