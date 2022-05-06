Dubai Police fulfil boy of determination's wish to ride along in supercar

The 15-year-old student also received a souvenir from Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 12:24 PM

A 15-year-old student of determination got his wish fulfilled after spending a day at the Dubai Police General HQ and taking a ride in a police supercar.

Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, invited Khalid Al Amiri to the Dubai Police General HQ after the student sent a message to the Security Awareness Department and expressed his wish to meet Al Marri.

Al Marri answered the student’s inquiries on policing works and the responsibilities of the General Departments and Police Stations.

The student was also given a ride in a luxury police patrol around the headquarters and was gifted a souvenir by Al Marri.

“Dubai Police doors are open to all, especially to the future generation,” said Al Marri.

The boy’s visit, he added, came as a part of Dubai Police's endeavours to spread happiness and positivity in the society.