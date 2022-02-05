Dubai: 4-year-old rides in luxury patrol car as police fulfil his wish to be officer for a day

The report also showed that the salaries of project management professionals tend to increase with higher positions
UAE23 hours ago
Dubai Police have fulfilled a 4-year-old Arab boy's wish to become an officer for a day
The gesture is part of the 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.
Officials visited the boy, gifted him a police uniform, and offered him a ride in one of Dubai Police's luxury police patrols after they learned about his wish from his parents.
The boy's parents had approached the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, in collaboration with the Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations.
The child's parents were overjoyed with the police's swift and generous response.
Major Ali Youssef Yaqoub, head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the Security Awareness Department, stressed the Dubai Police's keenness to enhance security and safety and instil happiness among community members.
ALSO READ:
He explained that the force is also keen on carrying out several events and activities to entertain and educate children, including Dubai Police's mascots Mansour and Amna, luxury patrols, police dog shows, and Dubai Police Mounted show.
Launched in January 2020, the ‘Fulfil a Child's Wish' Initiative has succeeded in fulfilling 34 wishes and benefiting more than 481 children of different ages and nationalities.
sherouk@khaleejtimes.com
The report also showed that the salaries of project management professionals tend to increase with higher positions
UAE23 hours ago
The group has rescued 150 expats in need in the last year
UAE1 day ago
The 62nd weekly live Mahzooz draw changed the lives of 13 lucky winners
UAE1 day ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping invited the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
UAE1 day ago
The 35-year-old Pakistani came across the woman's handbag thrown on the road
UAE1 day ago
Leena Jelal will share the prize money with 14 friends.
UAE1 day ago
It is the same warship that was attacked by Al Qaeda militants on October 12, 2000
UAE1 day ago
The satellite to be used to conduct region’s first scientific mission to monitor and study thunderstorms and lightning.
UAE1 day ago