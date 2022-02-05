Dubai: 4-year-old rides in luxury patrol car as police fulfil his wish to be officer for a day

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 12:28 PM

Dubai Police have fulfilled a 4-year-old Arab boy's wish to become an officer for a day

The gesture is part of the 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.

Officials visited the boy, gifted him a police uniform, and offered him a ride in one of Dubai Police's luxury police patrols after they learned about his wish from his parents.

The boy's parents had approached the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, in collaboration with the Tourism Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations.

The child's parents were overjoyed with the police's swift and generous response.

Major Ali Youssef Yaqoub, head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the Security Awareness Department, stressed the Dubai Police's keenness to enhance security and safety and instil happiness among community members.

He explained that the force is also keen on carrying out several events and activities to entertain and educate children, including Dubai Police's mascots Mansour and Amna, luxury patrols, police dog shows, and Dubai Police Mounted show.

Launched in January 2020, the ‘Fulfil a Child's Wish' Initiative has succeeded in fulfilling 34 wishes and benefiting more than 481 children of different ages and nationalities.

