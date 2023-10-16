Dubai Police deny reports about 4 Israelis being stabbed

Ahead of the march, a retreat featuring participants with visual impairments aimed to delve into their experiences, highlighting milestones and challenges
The Dubai Police have denied reports about four Israelis being stabbed in the Emirate.
“Safety and security are of paramount importance in the UAE,” the force said in a statement released via the Government of Dubai Media Office.
The police encouraged people to “refer to official channels for accurate information”. The force has urged the community to avoid circulating rumours and misleading reports. The UAE’s Ministry of Interior was among the authorities that retweeted the denial.
The statement came after reports posted on social media channels, including platform X, Instagram and Telegram, speculated that the crime had been committed and a suspect arrested. Multiple platforms ran the report as ‘breaking news’.
The fake news is among a wave of misinformation that has been posted on social media amid the escalating Palestine-Israel conflict.
Spreading fake news is a serious offence in the UAE with fines of Dh100,000 and even imprisonment.
