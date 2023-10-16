Israel-Palestine conflict: From torture to beheading reports; top 10 fake news that went viral

In times of conflict, as the saying goes, 'In war, truth is the first casualty'. Amid the escalating Palestine-Israel conflict, a deluge of social media posts and news articles has blurred the lines between fact and fiction. Journalists, researchers, and fact-checkers grapple with an unprecedented wave of misinformation, including false claims, fabricated content, and doctored footage.

Khaleej Times presents a curated compilation of debunked viral content, revealing the challenges of navigating a landscape filled with misleading information. Here are our top 10 picks of debunked content.

1. Fake BBC report

A morphed video circulating on Telegram and X (formerly Twitter) falsely presents a fabricated BBC report, alleging that Bellingcat, an investigative group, found Nato-supplied weapons to Ukraine being sold to Hamas. The video's opening text claimed, "Bellingcat: Ukrainian military offensive failure and Hamas attack linked." However, the BBC never published such a report. Eliot Higgins, Bellingcat's founder, unequivocally labelled the video as "100% fake." BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh similarly confirmed that it is false.

2. Fake White House document

An image circulating online mimics a supposed October 7 White House announcement, falsely indicating $8 billion in aid to Israel and sparking speculation about competition with Ukraine for US assistance. However, there is no official record of such an announcement from the White House. The deceptive image closely resembles authentic White House memorandums, particularly one from July that outlined aid for Ukraine.

3. Old video from Central America tied to torture claim in Israel

Yet another circulating video on WhatsApp and social media depicts a woman being set on fire, surrounded by a crowd. The misleading claim suggests the torture of an Israeli woman captured during the Hamas attack at a music festival. One post on X read, 'This is the diabolic face of Hamas Jihadi terrorists torturing an Israeli girl at the Nature Festival in Re’im,' but it has since been removed. The video indeed depicts real violence, but it occurred in Central America in 2015, not Israel in 2023. The footage captures the tragic incident of a 16-year-old being burned to death in a Guatemalan village, as reported by international media at the time.

4. Paragliders from South Korea, Egypt portrayed as Hamas fighters

While Hamas fighters on paragliders crossed into Israel from Gaza, users on X shared an unrelated, months-old video of a paragliding accident in South Korea. The video showed a paraglider getting caught on a power line, causing a fire. Despite being unrelated,many falsely claimed it was a "Palestinian terrorist attempting to enter Israel by air." The incident in the video was reported by multiple Korean media outlets in June 2023, and a geolocation search confirmed it occurred in Seopjikoji, Jeju Island. Similarly, a video depicting paratroopers skydiving at sunset over the Egyptian Military Academy in Cairo has been falsely claimed online to show fighters from Hamas launching a surprise attack on Israel.

5. Did Ronaldo wave Palestine flag?

In recent days, many people have claimed that Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo showed support for Palestine by waving its flag on the field. This assumption spread widely due to a video of a football player in a white jersey waving the flag. A viral tweet, widely shared, claimed, "Star footballer Christiano Ronaldo is raising their flag in support of Palestine after victory.

The viral video, with thousands of views, is fake. It features Moroccan national football player Jawad El Yamiq waving a Palestinian flag after his team defeated Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Multiple international media outlets covered the event and captured photographs of the celebration at the time.

FILE. Morocco's defender Jawad El Yamiq waves the Palestinian flag in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Canada and Morocco.

6. No, CNN did not fake rocket attacks

An altered video of CNN journalists reporting near the Israel-Gaza border has spread on social media, with many claiming it as evidence that the network staged an attack for viewership. The video appears to depict CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward and her crew pretending to take cover from Hamas rockets on a roadside. "CNN busted faking attack in Israel for the camera!" reads the text in a screenshot of an October 10 X post from The Quartering, which describes itself a "news & content organisation."

The viral clip includes a audio track featuring an off-screen voice instructing the CNN crew on how to simulate seeking shelter from rockets. Commands such as "Look around as if you're in danger" and "Try to look nice and scared" can be heard in the audio. The posts have been shared thousands of times on X and Facebook. Investigations have since revealed that the audio in the video is fabricated. The original footage, which shows CNN’s Clarissa Ward and her team taking shelter from rockets while covering the ongoing conflict, does not feature any such voiceover.

7. Unverified reports about '40 babies beheaded'

The most contentious claim to date involves shocking reports in Israeli media, alleging that Hamas militants beheaded 40 babies at Kfar Aza kibbutz. These claims triggered immediate outrage, leading the IDF to label the scene a "massacre," describing brutal actions reminiscent of Daesh. US President Joe Biden's public expression of outrage added to the shock, and the gruesome news swiftly circulated worldwide.

The phrase “Did Hamas kill babies” saw the biggest surge in Google search interest on anything related to the war. No photo evidence had been made public as of Sunday morning corroborating claims that babies had been beheaded. The reports are still unconfirmed, and in some cases have been retracted.

Contrary to initial reports, Colonel Golan Vach, head of the IDF's national search and rescue unit, stated in a call with international journalists that he had found only one baby with his head cut.

The White House has also clarified that Biden was referring to news reports about beheadings, which have not included or referred to photographic evidence. CNN which reported the beheading story said they have "not seen anything that would appear to confirm the claims of decapitated children." "CNN also visited the ransacked ruins of Kfar Aza and saw no evidence of beheaded youths. Israeli officials have not released any photographs of the incident either," the media giant said.

8. Israeli general captured? Not really

Shortly after Hamas' attack on October 7, a post went viral claiming Nimrod Aloni, a top general in the Israeli army, was captured by Hamas militants. “Palestinian resistance fighters capture Israeli commander Nimrod Aloni along with dozens of other Israeli soldiers as the resistance fighters attacked neighbouring occupied towns and Israeli check posts near Gaza,” stated one Instagram post that got over 43,000 likes. The claim is false according to the Associated Press. A video on Israeli's military's YouTube channel also disproves the fake news. Aloni is visible 10 seconds in the video, discussing the war on Sunday, as indicated by the date on a background slide. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) also shared four images from the meeting confirming Aloni's presence.

9. Video game clip passed as helicopters shot down

On October 9, another video posted on X suggested that Hamas had shot down two Israeli helicopters with surface-to-air missiles. However, it was later discovered that the clip was from a video game. Reuters traced the clip to a YouTube video published on October 3, well before the October 7 attack. The YouTube video clearly labelled it as "Arma footage," stating that it was a simulation and not representative of reality. Reuters previously addressed clips of Arma 3 gameplays falsely attributed to the war in Ukraine.

10. Claim of kidnapped Jewish Girl in Gaza

Last week, Arc Zell, a representative for Republicans Overseas Israel, shared a video on X (formerly twitter) claiming it depicted a Hamas militant with a kidnapped Jewish girl in Gaza. The clip garnered 1.1 million views and almost 2,000 shares. However, users on X quickly pointed out that the video originally came from TikTok and dates back to September 8, one month before the ambush. The original TikTok post was deleted, but the video continues to circulate on social media. A Community Note, a crowd-sourced fact-checking feature on the platform, now accompanies Zell's post, stating that there is no evidence the video, which predates Hamas' attack, shows a "Jewish girl," that the child was kidnapped, or that the video was shot in Gaza.

A video shared on X shows a man with a baby alongside a caption that said it's a "Hamas terrorist with a kidnapped Jewish baby girl in Gaza." The post now has a Community Note that says the video was posted a month before the attack.

