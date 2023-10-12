Israel-Palestine conflict: Blinken to visit UAE, Saudi, Qatar and Egypt

Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize, which was announced by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he will visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar and Jordan on a tour to put pressure on Hamas after a massive attack on Israel.
Blinken announced the additional stops at a news conference after talks in Israel. The State Department has previously announced that he will head late on Thursday to Jordan, where he will meet King Abdullah II and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas on Friday, and then Qatar later in the day.
Blinken announced he would also visit Egypt, a key player in Arab diplomacy, as well as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which before the crisis had taken the first steps in an ambitious US-backed push to normalise relations with Israel.
In each stop, "we will continue pressing countries to help prevent the conflict from spreading and to use their leverage on Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release the hostages," Blinken told a news conference in Tel Aviv.
At least 150 Israelis and foreigners — including soldiers, civilians, children and women — have been held hostage in the Gaza Strip since Hamas' cross-border onslaught launched on Saturday that has killed more than 1,200 people in Israel.
Israel has retaliated by raining air strikes and artillery bombardments on Hamas targets in Gaza for six days, claiming more than 1,350 lives, most of them civilians.
ALSO READ:
Goldin is only the third woman to win the prize, which was announced by Hans Ellegren, secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
A government spokesman says hundreds are still trapped, with more than 1,000 hurt and more than 1,300 homes destroyed
The death toll surged to almost 1,000 since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its massive surprise attack on Israel
The Ukrainian president says diplomats were cooperating with the Israeli police to ensure the safety of their citizens
He adds that United States has also taken note of reports of several Americans killed in Israel and Washington is looking to verify the details and figures
Official says evacuation has to be done after a proper 'scan of the territory' to ensure that no militants are present
Biden warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in the situation
The New Jersey Akshardham, which has been in the works for about 12 years, is built with four varieties of marble from Italy and limestone from Bulgaria