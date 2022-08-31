Dubai: Pakistani expat wins $1 million with first-ever Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket

Another winner in the latest draw was a Kazakhstan national based in Saudi Arabia

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 2:41 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 2:42 PM

Pakistani expat Sohail Sikandar, who is based in Dubai, was announced as the winner of $1 million at the latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire. The 52-year-old won the Millennium Millionaire Series 399 with ticket number 2319, which was purchased online on August 20.

A first-time participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion, the father of two could not believe that he won $1 million with his first ever Millennium Millionaire ticket.

“This is unbelievable! I'm so grateful for giving me this new fortune that my family will truly treasure for a long time. Thank you God and thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said

Sikandar is the 22nd Pakistani national to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Joining Sikandar as a fellow millionaire is Akhmet Kasaev, a 37 year old Kazakhstan national based in Damman, Saudi Arabia. Kasaev became a $1 million winner after purchasing his ticket (0416) online on July 30.

Kasaev, who works as an engineer for a drilling company in Dammam, was inspired to enter the Dubai Duty Free promotion by his friend Omar Samalikov, the first Kazakh to win $1 million in Millennium Millionaire back in 2015.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. What a huge blessing! I highly recommend for people to participate in your promotion, it’s really worth to try,” he said. Kasaev is the 4th Kazakhstan national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury car and two motorbikes.

Barinder Singh, a 52 year old Indian national based in Sharjah, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car, with ticket number 0176 in Finest Surprise Series 1814, which he purchased online on the August 8.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 6 years now, Singh is a father of three and ran a tailoring business.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. I’m the happiest person in the world now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kenneth Francis Robertson, a 56 year old South African national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0139 in Finest Surprise Series 1815, which he purchased on August 20 on his way to Riyadh.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 1989, Mr. Robertson had bought several tickets for Series 1815 and was delighted to learn of his win.

A father of four, Mr. Robertson works as divisional chief of E-commerce for Naqel Express.

“This is really surprising. Thank you for making my day, I love you Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Reza Ranjbar, an Iranian national based in Iran, won an Indian Scout Limited (Silver Quartz Metallic / Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0090 in Finest Surprise Series 510, which he purchased a ticket on his way to Iran.

Rajbar is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his win.

Lastly, Ron Watson, an American national won a BMW R nineT (Mineral / White Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0125 in Finest Surprise Series 511, which he purchased online on August 15.