Dubai: Over 2,000 people win Dh1.9 million in latest Mahooz draw

The 91st Mahzooz weekly draw took place on Saturday August 27, 2022. It saw 2,053 participants take home Dh1,993,000, shared among themselves.
The second prize was Dh1,000,000 which was shared among 73 participants, who received Dh13,698 each, while 1,980 other winners received the third prize of Dh350 each.
The Mahzooz weekly raffle draws see three participants share Dh300,000 among themselves every week. The winners this week were Kader and Ashith from India, and Abner from Nigeria.
Mahzooz has awarded over Dh260,000,000 to over 185,000 winners since its inception.
Anyone can participate in Mahzooz draws, simply by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Participants get a one-line entry into the grand draw and an entry into the raffle draw with each purchase of a water bottle. The top prize of Dh10,000,000 for matching all five numbers is also up for grabs every week.
The second Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw will be held on September 3, 2022. As a part of this draw, one lucky winner can take home a kilogram of gold.
