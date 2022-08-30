UAE: 36,000 women scoop up around Dh24 million in Mahzooz draw prize money

Participants have chance to win 1 kg of gold in Golden Summer Draw on September 3

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 5:31 PM

About 36,000 women have taken home around Dh24 million in total prize money in the Mahzooz draw until now.

The weekly draw has created 27 multi-millionaires and over 187,000 winners in a span of two years, and a large number of the participants are females.

Out of 126 total weekly raffle draw winners, 19 females shared Dh1.9 million among themselves, taking home Dh100,000 each.

Out of over Dh22 million collected by female participants at the weekly grand draw, 30 per cent of the prize money was scooped up by 219 female winners of the second prize of Dh1 million.

Additionally, luck stood by the side of more than 1,200 ladies more than once, as they were fortunate enough to win the third prize of Dh350 at least twice.

Mahzooz will be holding its second Golden Summer draw which will award an additional winner the prize of 1 kg of gold. The additional draw will be held in conjunction with Mahzooz’s 92nd draw, which will be held on Saturday, September 3 at 9pm, at the Mahzooz studios in the UAE.

All those who have participated in Mahzooz during the month of August, will be automatically entered into the Golden Summer draw for an additional chance to win gold.

Participating in Mahzooz is simple, all the entrants must do is register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for a one-line entry into the Mahzooz grand draw for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million the second prize of Dh1 million or the third prize of Dh350. They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

